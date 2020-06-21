All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6910 21st St.

6910 21st St · No Longer Available
Location

6910 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79407

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6910 21st St. Available 08/14/20 6910 21st St. - Self showing available on this property. Schedule your own showing on our website minnixproperties.com

(RLNE4855191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 21st St. have any available units?
6910 21st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 21st St. have?
Some of 6910 21st St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 21st St. currently offering any rent specials?
6910 21st St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 21st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 21st St. is pet friendly.
Does 6910 21st St. offer parking?
Yes, 6910 21st St. does offer parking.
Does 6910 21st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 21st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 21st St. have a pool?
No, 6910 21st St. does not have a pool.
Does 6910 21st St. have accessible units?
No, 6910 21st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 21st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 21st St. has units with dishwashers.
