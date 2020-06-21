Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 6910 21st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
6910 21st St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6910 21st St.
6910 21st St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6910 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79407
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6910 21st St. Available 08/14/20 6910 21st St. - Self showing available on this property. Schedule your own showing on our website minnixproperties.com
(RLNE4855191)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6910 21st St. have any available units?
6910 21st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6910 21st St. have?
Some of 6910 21st St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6910 21st St. currently offering any rent specials?
6910 21st St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 21st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 21st St. is pet friendly.
Does 6910 21st St. offer parking?
Yes, 6910 21st St. does offer parking.
Does 6910 21st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 21st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 21st St. have a pool?
No, 6910 21st St. does not have a pool.
Does 6910 21st St. have accessible units?
No, 6910 21st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 21st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 21st St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423
Similar Pages
Lubbock 1 Bedrooms
Lubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with Parking
Lubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Plainview, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arnett Benson
Wheelock And Monterey
West End
Bowie
South Overton
Apartments Near Colleges
Lubbock Christian University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center