Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6910 21st St. Available 08/14/20 6910 21st St. - Self showing available on this property. Schedule your own showing on our website minnixproperties.com



(RLNE4855191)