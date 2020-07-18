All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

6827 6th Street

6827 6th Street · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6827 6th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This is a great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1900 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage in NW Lubbock located in the the Frenship ISD and minutes away form Texas Tech, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, LCU and local dining, shopping and movie theaters. This home features an isolated master bedroom, stained concrete floors, faux finished walls, a fireplace, and a fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals Emotional Support Animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 6th Street have any available units?
6827 6th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6827 6th Street have?
Some of 6827 6th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6827 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6827 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6827 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6827 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6827 6th Street offers parking.
Does 6827 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 6th Street have a pool?
No, 6827 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6827 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 6827 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6827 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
