6827 6th Street

This is a great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1900 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage in NW Lubbock located in the the Frenship ISD and minutes away form Texas Tech, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, LCU and local dining, shopping and movie theaters. This home features an isolated master bedroom, stained concrete floors, faux finished walls, a fireplace, and a fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals Emotional Support Animals.