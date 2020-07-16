All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 6118 8th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
6118 8th Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

6118 8th Drive

6118 8th Drive · (806) 794-5800 ext. 4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6118 8th Drive, Lubbock, TX 79416
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6118 8th Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6118 8th Drive Available 08/14/20 House Located Near Shadow Hills Golf Course & Close Access To W. Loop 289! - This spectacular home is new to the market and is a true spectacle. This three bedroom, three bathroom home located in the Frenship School District also offers convenient access to Lubbock Christian University AND Texas Tech University.

Call us today before it's too late to see this great property! 806-317-0433

Schools: North Ridge Elementary, Terra Vista Jr High, Frenship High School.
Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit per roommate)
Pets Considered, No Smoking In Property

(RLNE3384456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 8th Drive have any available units?
6118 8th Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 8th Drive have?
Some of 6118 8th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 8th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6118 8th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 8th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 8th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6118 8th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6118 8th Drive offers parking.
Does 6118 8th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 8th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 8th Drive have a pool?
No, 6118 8th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6118 8th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6118 8th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 8th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 8th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6118 8th Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity