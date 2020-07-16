Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6118 8th Drive Available 08/14/20 House Located Near Shadow Hills Golf Course & Close Access To W. Loop 289! - This spectacular home is new to the market and is a true spectacle. This three bedroom, three bathroom home located in the Frenship School District also offers convenient access to Lubbock Christian University AND Texas Tech University.



Call us today before it's too late to see this great property! 806-317-0433



Schools: North Ridge Elementary, Terra Vista Jr High, Frenship High School.

Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit per roommate)

Pets Considered, No Smoking In Property



(RLNE3384456)