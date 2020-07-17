Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting. Nice fenced back yard. Great area convenient to the loop and shopping. Small pets considered. Schools: Frenship ISD



(RLNE5891101)