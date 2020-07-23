Exceptional 3/2/2 in upscale area - Beautiful newer home (built in 2013) on corner lot. Rear entry garage. Great colors and finishes. Hard surface flooring in living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Lawns are maintained by the owner. Small pets considered. $400 non-refundable pet fee. No room mates please. Schools: Frenship ISD
(RLNE4181132)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6101 73rd Street - A have any available units?
6101 73rd Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 73rd Street - A have?
Some of 6101 73rd Street - A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 73rd Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
6101 73rd Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 73rd Street - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 73rd Street - A is pet friendly.
Does 6101 73rd Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 6101 73rd Street - A offers parking.
Does 6101 73rd Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 73rd Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 73rd Street - A have a pool?
No, 6101 73rd Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 6101 73rd Street - A have accessible units?
No, 6101 73rd Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 73rd Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 73rd Street - A has units with dishwashers.