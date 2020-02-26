All apartments in Lubbock
5818 2nd Street
5818 2nd Street

5818 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5818 2nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
This outstanding home is located in the Frenship school district and is a must see for your summer move in! With plenty of square footage and a proximity to schools, it is hard to match this wonderful property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 2nd Street have any available units?
5818 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 2nd Street have?
Some of 5818 2nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5818 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5818 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 5818 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5818 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 5818 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 5818 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5818 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5818 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
