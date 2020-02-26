This outstanding home is located in the Frenship school district and is a must see for your summer move in! With plenty of square footage and a proximity to schools, it is hard to match this wonderful property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5818 2nd Street have any available units?
5818 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 2nd Street have?
Some of 5818 2nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5818 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.