All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 5725 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
5725 94th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

5725 94th Street

5725 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5725 94th Street, Lubbock, TX 79424
Preston Smith

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5725 94th Street is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,763 sq.ft. home. This property is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing.
This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.
Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.
Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.
Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.
This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.
(RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 94th Street have any available units?
5725 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 5725 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5725 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 94th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5725 94th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5725 94th Street offer parking?
No, 5725 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5725 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 94th Street have a pool?
No, 5725 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5725 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 5725 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 94th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 94th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center