5725 94th Street is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,763 sq.ft. home. This property is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing.

This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.

Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.

This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.

(RCTA-1)