Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
5407 70th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5407 70th Street
5407 70th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5407 70th Street, Lubbock, TX 79424
Remington Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5407 70th Street Available 07/17/20 5407 70th Street - Available Now!
(RLNE4555344)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5407 70th Street have any available units?
5407 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5407 70th Street have?
Some of 5407 70th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5407 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5407 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5407 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5407 70th Street offers parking.
Does 5407 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 70th Street have a pool?
No, 5407 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5407 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 5407 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
