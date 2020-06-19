Sign Up
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
5313 33rd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM
Check Availability
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5313 33rd Street
5313 33rd Street
·
(806) 535-7597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
5313 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79407
Bowie
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$950
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2/2/1 for rent in a quiet and well-established neighborhood close to the Marsha Sharp Freeway and easy Loop 289 access. Call us today to see this amazing property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5313 33rd Street have any available units?
5313 33rd Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5313 33rd Street have?
Some of 5313 33rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5313 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5313 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5313 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock
.
Does 5313 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5313 33rd Street does offer parking.
Does 5313 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 5313 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5313 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 5313 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
