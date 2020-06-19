Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like
5114 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
5114 40th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5114 40th St
5114 40th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5114 40th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Stubbs-Stewart
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/20 5114 40th - Property Id: 281752
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281752
Property Id 281752
(RLNE5786835)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Similar Listings
Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5114 40th St have any available units?
5114 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
Is 5114 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
5114 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 5114 40th St offer parking?
No, 5114 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 5114 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 40th St have a pool?
No, 5114 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 5114 40th St have accessible units?
No, 5114 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 40th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5114 40th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Lubbock 1 Bedrooms
Lubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with Parking
Lubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Plainview, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arnett Benson
Wheelock And Monterey
West End
Bowie
South Overton
Apartments Near Colleges
Lubbock Christian University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center