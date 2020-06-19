All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like
5114 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
5114 40th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5114 40th St

5114 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5114 40th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Stubbs-Stewart

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/20 5114 40th - Property Id: 281752

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281752
Property Id 281752

(RLNE5786835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5114 40th St have any available units?
5114 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 5114 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
5114 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 5114 40th St offer parking?
No, 5114 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 5114 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 40th St have a pool?
No, 5114 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 5114 40th St have accessible units?
No, 5114 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 40th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5114 40th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 BedroomsLubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly ApartmentsLubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And MontereyWest EndBowieSouth Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech UniversityTexas Tech University Health Sciences Center