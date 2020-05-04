All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5011 60th Street

5011 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5011 60th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
House Located Near South Plains Mall, Restaurants, Shopping, and More! This home has an impeccable floor plan that features an isolated master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 60th Street have any available units?
5011 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 60th Street have?
Some of 5011 60th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5011 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5011 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 5011 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5011 60th Street does offer parking.
Does 5011 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 60th Street have a pool?
No, 5011 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5011 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 5011 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 60th Street has units with dishwashers.
