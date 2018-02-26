All apartments in Lubbock
4926 9th.
Last updated June 15 2020

4926 9th

4926 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4926 9th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
4926 9th - Property Id: 282883

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282883
Property Id 282883

(RLNE5791737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4926 9th have any available units?
4926 9th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 9th have?
Some of 4926 9th's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 9th currently offering any rent specials?
4926 9th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 9th pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 9th is pet friendly.
Does 4926 9th offer parking?
No, 4926 9th does not offer parking.
Does 4926 9th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 9th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 9th have a pool?
No, 4926 9th does not have a pool.
Does 4926 9th have accessible units?
No, 4926 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 9th have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 9th does not have units with dishwashers.

