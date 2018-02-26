Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like
4926 9th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
4926 9th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4926 9th
4926 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4926 9th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4926 9th - Property Id: 282883
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282883
Property Id 282883
(RLNE5791737)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Similar Listings
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4926 9th have any available units?
4926 9th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4926 9th have?
Some of 4926 9th's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4926 9th currently offering any rent specials?
4926 9th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 9th pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 9th is pet friendly.
Does 4926 9th offer parking?
No, 4926 9th does not offer parking.
Does 4926 9th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 9th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 9th have a pool?
No, 4926 9th does not have a pool.
Does 4926 9th have accessible units?
No, 4926 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 9th have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 9th does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
Lubbock 1 Bedrooms
Lubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with Parking
Lubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Plainview, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arnett Benson
Wheelock And Monterey
West End
Bowie
South Overton
Apartments Near Colleges
Lubbock Christian University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center