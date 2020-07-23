Rent Calculator
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4916 44TH
4916 44th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4916 44th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Stubbs-Stewart
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4916 44TH - Property Id: 322811
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4916-44th-lubbock-tx/322811
Property Id 322811
(RLNE5970269)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4916 44TH have any available units?
4916 44TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
Is 4916 44TH currently offering any rent specials?
4916 44TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 44TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 4916 44TH is pet friendly.
Does 4916 44TH offer parking?
No, 4916 44TH does not offer parking.
Does 4916 44TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 44TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 44TH have a pool?
No, 4916 44TH does not have a pool.
Does 4916 44TH have accessible units?
No, 4916 44TH does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 44TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 44TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4916 44TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 4916 44TH does not have units with air conditioning.
