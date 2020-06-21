All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4905 9th Street

4905 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4905 9th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
4905 9th Street Available 07/10/20 House in North West Lubbock - Nice 18 inch tile throughout, with carpet in bedrooms.

Schools: Rush, Mackenzie, Coronado

Roommates considered 3 at $300 deposit per roommates

Pets considered.

(RLNE5827743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 9th Street have any available units?
4905 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 9th Street have?
Some of 4905 9th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4905 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4905 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4905 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 4905 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 9th Street have a pool?
No, 4905 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4905 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 4905 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
