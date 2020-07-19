4807 58th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4807 58th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1672 sq.ft. home with a 2 car garage. This home is available now for a 12 month lease, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. This home features a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!



Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time fee and $20 per month per pet. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.



Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!