Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

4807 58th Street

4807 58th Street · (806) 758-7928
Location

4807 58th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4807 58th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1672 sq.ft. home with a 2 car garage. This home is available now for a 12 month lease, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. This home features a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time fee and $20 per month per pet. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 58th Street have any available units?
4807 58th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 58th Street have?
Some of 4807 58th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4807 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4807 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4807 58th Street offers parking.
Does 4807 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 58th Street have a pool?
No, 4807 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4807 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 4807 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
