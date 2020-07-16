All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4804 73rd Street

4804 73rd Street · (806) 794-5800 ext. 4215
Location

4804 73rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4804 73rd Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4804 73rd Street Available 08/14/20 House Located Near Park, Restaurants & S. Loop 289 Access! - With unbelievable squarefootage, and convenient access to the Loop, this newest listing of ours is truly spectacular. Available for August 2020 pre-lease, give us a call today for more information and tours before it's gone! 806-317-0433

Schools: Whiteside Elementary, Irons Jr High, Coronado High School
Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit per roommate)
Pets Considered, No Smoking In Property
***Will Only Hold For One Week***

(RLNE4252432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 73rd Street have any available units?
4804 73rd Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 73rd Street have?
Some of 4804 73rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4804 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4804 73rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4804 73rd Street offers parking.
Does 4804 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 4804 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4804 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4804 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
