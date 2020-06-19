Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4414 52nd Street
4414 52nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lubbock
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
4414 52nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4414 52nd Street Available 06/17/20 4414 52nd Street - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2079887)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4414 52nd Street have any available units?
4414 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4414 52nd Street have?
Some of 4414 52nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4414 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4414 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4414 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 4414 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4414 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 4414 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4414 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4414 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
