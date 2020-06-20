All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 4414 36th St Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
4414 36th St Apt A
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

4414 36th St Apt A

4414 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4414 36th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Stubbs-Stewart

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Super cute 2/1 home with open living space, spacious kitchen, lots of storage, large bedrooms and bathroom and central heat and air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 36th St Apt A have any available units?
4414 36th St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 4414 36th St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
4414 36th St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 36th St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A offer parking?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have a pool?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4414 36th St Apt A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center