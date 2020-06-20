Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
4414 36th St Apt A
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4414 36th St Apt A
4414 36th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4414 36th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Stubbs-Stewart
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Super cute 2/1 home with open living space, spacious kitchen, lots of storage, large bedrooms and bathroom and central heat and air
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have any available units?
4414 36th St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
Is 4414 36th St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
4414 36th St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 36th St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock
.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A offer parking?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have a pool?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 36th St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 36th St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4414 36th St Apt A has units with air conditioning.
