Lubbock, TX
4403 Kemper St. #2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4403 Kemper St. #2
4403 Kemper Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4403 Kemper Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
North by Northwest
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4403 Kemper St. #2 - Available Now!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5765807)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4403 Kemper St. #2 have any available units?
4403 Kemper St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4403 Kemper St. #2 have?
Some of 4403 Kemper St. #2's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4403 Kemper St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Kemper St. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Kemper St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 Kemper St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4403 Kemper St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4403 Kemper St. #2 does offer parking.
Does 4403 Kemper St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 Kemper St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Kemper St. #2 have a pool?
No, 4403 Kemper St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Kemper St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 4403 Kemper St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Kemper St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 Kemper St. #2 has units with dishwashers.
