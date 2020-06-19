All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

4307 38th

4307 38th Street · (806) 787-9034
Location

4307 38th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Maedgen Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
College Rental Pre-Lease Available August 1st! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Updated 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home. All Appliances included - washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Lots of parking including a carport. Nice hardwood floors in living room, hall and 2 bedrooms with vinyl wood in the kitchen and eating area. New carpet in the other two bedrooms. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookup connections with extra storage space. Convenient access to Texas Tech University!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4307 38th have any available units?
4307 38th has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 38th have?
Some of 4307 38th's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 38th currently offering any rent specials?
4307 38th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 38th pet-friendly?
No, 4307 38th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 4307 38th offer parking?
Yes, 4307 38th does offer parking.
Does 4307 38th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 38th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 38th have a pool?
No, 4307 38th does not have a pool.
Does 4307 38th have accessible units?
No, 4307 38th does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 38th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 38th has units with dishwashers.

