4307 38th.

College Rental Pre-Lease Available August 1st! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Updated 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home. All Appliances included - washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Lots of parking including a carport. Nice hardwood floors in living room, hall and 2 bedrooms with vinyl wood in the kitchen and eating area. New carpet in the other two bedrooms. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookup connections with extra storage space. Convenient access to Texas Tech University!