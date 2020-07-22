All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:02 AM

3818 32nd

3818 32nd Street · (806) 758-7928
Location

3818 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 8

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3818 32nd is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,440 sq.ft. home with a 1 car garage. This property is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing.
This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.
Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.
Pets are welcome (NO cats) with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.
Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.
This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.
(RCTA-2)

Amenities: Pet Friendly with Restrictions, 1 Car Garage - Attached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 32nd have any available units?
3818 32nd has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 3818 32nd currently offering any rent specials?
3818 32nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 32nd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 32nd is pet friendly.
Does 3818 32nd offer parking?
Yes, 3818 32nd offers parking.
Does 3818 32nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 32nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 32nd have a pool?
No, 3818 32nd does not have a pool.
Does 3818 32nd have accessible units?
No, 3818 32nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 32nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 32nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 32nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 32nd does not have units with air conditioning.
