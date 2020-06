Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with tons of storage in the back yard! Located in the medical district and close to campus and Maxey Park!



Techterrace.com

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with tons of storage in the back yard! Located in the medical district and close to campus and Maxey Park!