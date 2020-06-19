Sign Up
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3421 Hyden Ave
3421 Hyden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3421 Hyden Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79407
West End
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3421 Hyden Ave Available 08/01/20 preleasing for Aug 1 - Fabulous property just off 34th street. Easy access to all Lubbock.
(RLNE3359357)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3421 Hyden Ave have any available units?
3421 Hyden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
Is 3421 Hyden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Hyden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Hyden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Hyden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Hyden Ave offer parking?
No, 3421 Hyden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Hyden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Hyden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Hyden Ave have a pool?
No, 3421 Hyden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Hyden Ave have accessible units?
No, 3421 Hyden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Hyden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Hyden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Hyden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Hyden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
