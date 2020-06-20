All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 3413 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
3413 27th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

3413 27th Street

3413 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3413 27th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 bath close to Tech and the Hospital Distinct!! Hardwood floors throughout , big yard available August 1!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 27th Street have any available units?
3413 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 27th Street have?
Some of 3413 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3413 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3413 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 3413 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3413 27th Street does offer parking.
Does 3413 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 27th Street have a pool?
No, 3413 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3413 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 3413 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center