Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 3413 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
3413 27th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3413 27th Street
3413 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3413 27th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 bath close to Tech and the Hospital Distinct!! Hardwood floors throughout , big yard available August 1!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 27th Street have any available units?
3413 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3413 27th Street have?
Some of 3413 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3413 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3413 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3413 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock
.
Does 3413 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3413 27th Street does offer parking.
Does 3413 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 27th Street have a pool?
No, 3413 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3413 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 3413 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423
Similar Pages
Lubbock 1 Bedrooms
Lubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with Parking
Lubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Plainview, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arnett Benson
Wheelock And Monterey
West End
Bowie
South Overton
Apartments Near Colleges
Lubbock Christian University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center