Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3409 24th Street Available 07/31/20 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bonus room or 3rd bedroom. Superb location. This cute home is currently getting updated and will be ready for the fall! Updates include fresh paint throughout, granite in the kitchen, the addition of a dishwasher, completely redone bathroom with new tile floor, bathtub and subway tile surround!



Schools: Overton Elementary, Wilson Middle School, Coronado High School; Roommates Considered (3 @ $400 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered



(RLNE5899407)