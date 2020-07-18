All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3409 24th Street

3409 24th Street · (806) 794-5800
Location

3409 24th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3409 24th Street · Avail. Jul 31

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3409 24th Street Available 07/31/20 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bonus room or 3rd bedroom. Superb location. This cute home is currently getting updated and will be ready for the fall! Updates include fresh paint throughout, granite in the kitchen, the addition of a dishwasher, completely redone bathroom with new tile floor, bathtub and subway tile surround!

Schools: Overton Elementary, Wilson Middle School, Coronado High School; Roommates Considered (3 @ $400 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered

(RLNE5899407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 24th Street have any available units?
3409 24th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 24th Street have?
Some of 3409 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3409 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3409 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3409 24th Street offers parking.
Does 3409 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 24th Street have a pool?
No, 3409 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3409 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 3409 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
