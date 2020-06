Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool oven

One bedroom apartment in Sophie's Landings Apartments community.

New ownership has been improving the property and increased the level of service.

Laundry facility available on site. Ample parking!

We are pet friendly!

Visit or be in touch with office Mon-Sat during business hours and come see our available units!

Limited availability of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments so come join our community.

Pictures are of model unit. * * * ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS! * * *

