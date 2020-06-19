Sign Up
All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like
3013 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
3013 29th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:36 PM
Check Availability
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 29th Street
3013 29th Street
·
(806) 781-3357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3013 29th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,250
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Right in the Heart of Tech Terrace!!2/1 bedroom on the first floor PLUS a 2 room basement!! Hardwood floors, big back yard, yard care included!! Call 806-781-3357 for showings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3013 29th Street have any available units?
3013 29th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3013 29th Street have?
Some of 3013 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3013 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3013 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3013 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock
.
Does 3013 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3013 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 3013 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 29th Street have a pool?
No, 3013 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3013 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 3013 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
