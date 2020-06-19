All apartments in Lubbock
3013 29th Street.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:36 PM

3013 29th Street

3013 29th Street · (806) 781-3357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3013 29th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Right in the Heart of Tech Terrace!!2/1 bedroom on the first floor PLUS a 2 room basement!! Hardwood floors, big back yard, yard care included!! Call 806-781-3357 for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3013 29th Street have any available units?
3013 29th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 29th Street have?
Some of 3013 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3013 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3013 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 3013 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3013 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 3013 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 29th Street have a pool?
No, 3013 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3013 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 3013 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

