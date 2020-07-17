All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like
3012 Ave M Avenue.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:26 PM

3012 Ave M Avenue

3012 Avenue M · (806) 776-4287
Location

3012 Avenue M, Lubbock, TX 79411
Slaton-Bean

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Efficiency close to shopping and I 27.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3012 Ave M Avenue have any available units?
3012 Ave M Avenue has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 3012 Ave M Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Ave M Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Ave M Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Ave M Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 3012 Ave M Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Ave M Avenue offers parking.
Does 3012 Ave M Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Ave M Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Ave M Avenue have a pool?
No, 3012 Ave M Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Ave M Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3012 Ave M Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Ave M Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Ave M Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Ave M Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Ave M Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

