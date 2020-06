Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute Duplex Super Close to Campus Great location near 20th and Canton. Roommates considered (2 @ $500 deposit per roommate). Sorry, but no pets allowed. Schools: Wilson, Hutchinson, Lubbock High. Water will be allocated by the owner. Tenant is responsible for vegetation along the driveway and backyard. Parking available in the driveway in front of the property.