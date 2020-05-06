Rent Calculator
2711 E 2nd St A
2711 E 2nd St A
2711 East 2nd Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2711 East 2nd Place, Lubbock, TX 79403
Parkway and Cherry Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - Large 3/1 Duplex, inexpensive, and comfortable.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5657842)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have any available units?
2711 E 2nd St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
Is 2711 E 2nd St A currently offering any rent specials?
2711 E 2nd St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 E 2nd St A pet-friendly?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock
.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A offer parking?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not offer parking.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have a pool?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have a pool.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have accessible units?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have units with air conditioning.
