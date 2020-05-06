All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 2711 E 2nd St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2711 E 2nd St A
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2711 E 2nd St A

2711 East 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2711 East 2nd Place, Lubbock, TX 79403
Parkway and Cherry Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - Large 3/1 Duplex, inexpensive, and comfortable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5657842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 E 2nd St A have any available units?
2711 E 2nd St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2711 E 2nd St A currently offering any rent specials?
2711 E 2nd St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 E 2nd St A pet-friendly?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A offer parking?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not offer parking.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have a pool?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have a pool.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have accessible units?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 E 2nd St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 E 2nd St A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center