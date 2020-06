Amenities

Updated and right up the street from Tech! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house offers a large living area and a 4th room that could be a study. Monthly rent is $1,275. Washer, dryer, fridge, and yard are included in rent. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact (806) 853-7382. You can also visit our website at www.matador-properties.com