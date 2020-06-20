Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2424 27th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2424 27th St
2424 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lubbock
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
2424 27th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411
Heart of Lubbock
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/20 2 Bed 1 Bath House Close to Tech - Property Id: 282036
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282036
Property Id 282036
(RLNE5786688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2424 27th St have any available units?
2424 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2424 27th St have?
Some of 2424 27th St's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2424 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
2424 27th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 2424 27th St offer parking?
No, 2424 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 2424 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 27th St have a pool?
No, 2424 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 2424 27th St have accessible units?
No, 2424 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423
Lubbock 1 Bedrooms
Lubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with Parking
Lubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places
Plainview, TX
Arnett Benson
Wheelock And Monterey
West End
Bowie
South Overton
Lubbock Christian University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center