All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 2416 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2416 30th St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

2416 30th St

2416 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2416 30th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411
Heart of Lubbock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Really cool 3 bed 2 bath. House has a good layout and an upstairs loft. Close to campus!
Really cool 3 bed 2 bath. House has a good layout and an upstairs loft. Close to campus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 30th St have any available units?
2416 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 30th St have?
Some of 2416 30th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2416 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 2416 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 2416 30th St offers parking.
Does 2416 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 30th St have a pool?
No, 2416 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 2416 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2416 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 30th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center