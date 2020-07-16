2412 30th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411 Heart of Lubbock
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2412 30th Street Available 08/05/20 3/2 Close to Tech - Nice clean home near TTU and Downtown. Lots of hardwood floors. Central heating and air. Washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stove and refrigerator. Huge back room with lots of windows overlooking the nice fenced back yard. Room mates considered. Pets Considered
(RLNE2601098)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 30th Street have any available units?
2412 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 30th Street have?
Some of 2412 30th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2412 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2412 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2412 30th Street offers parking.
Does 2412 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 30th Street have a pool?
No, 2412 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2412 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 2412 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.