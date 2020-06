Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent close to Tech. Hardwood floors throughout. Monthly rent is $1,275. Rent includes washer, dryer, fridge, and lawn service. Property is available August 2020. Call or text (806) 853-7382 for more information or to schedule a showing. You can also visit our website at www.matador-properties.com