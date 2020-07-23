Rent Calculator
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM
1 of 15
2302 26th
2302 26th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2302 26th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411
Heart of Lubbock
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONTRACT PENDING - 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Heart of Lubbock neighborhood
(RLNE5936217)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 26th have any available units?
2302 26th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
Is 2302 26th currently offering any rent specials?
2302 26th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 26th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 26th is pet friendly.
Does 2302 26th offer parking?
No, 2302 26th does not offer parking.
Does 2302 26th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 26th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 26th have a pool?
No, 2302 26th does not have a pool.
Does 2302 26th have accessible units?
No, 2302 26th does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 26th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 26th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 26th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 26th does not have units with air conditioning.
