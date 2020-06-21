Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2203 Cedar Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Location
2203 Cedar Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404
Chatman Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer Construction Home - This is a 3/2. Super cute with lots of storage! Give us a call to see this today!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5845321)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2203 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
2203 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2203 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 2203 Cedar Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2203 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Cedar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Cedar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2203 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2203 Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
