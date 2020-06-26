Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 9
2112 2nd Street
2112 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2112 2nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79415
Jackson-Mahon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - 3 beds and 1 bath
(RLNE5867554)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2112 2nd Street have any available units?
2112 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
Is 2112 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2112 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2112 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock
.
Does 2112 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 2112 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2112 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2112 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2112 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2112 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
