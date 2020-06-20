All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1701 Ave T Drive

1701 Avenue T · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Avenue T, Lubbock, TX 79401
South Overton

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Newly remodeled from floor to ceiling. This 1 bedroom is full of character and modern amenities. Close to Texas Tech and Downtown Lubbock. Enjoy off street parking & private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Ave T Drive have any available units?
1701 Ave T Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Ave T Drive have?
Some of 1701 Ave T Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Ave T Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Ave T Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Ave T Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Ave T Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 1701 Ave T Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Ave T Drive does offer parking.
Does 1701 Ave T Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Ave T Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Ave T Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Ave T Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Ave T Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Ave T Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Ave T Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Ave T Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
