Amenities

pet friendly garage

13404 Peoria Avenue is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,043 sq.ft. home with a 2 car garage. This property is located in the Lubbock Cooper ISD school district. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. (RCTA-1)