Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

13404 Peoria Avenue

13404 Peoria Avenue · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13404 Peoria Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79423

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2043 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
13404 Peoria Avenue is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,043 sq.ft. home with a 2 car garage. This property is located in the Lubbock Cooper ISD school district. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. (RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13404 Peoria Avenue have any available units?
13404 Peoria Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 13404 Peoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13404 Peoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13404 Peoria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13404 Peoria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13404 Peoria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13404 Peoria Avenue offers parking.
Does 13404 Peoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13404 Peoria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13404 Peoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 13404 Peoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13404 Peoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13404 Peoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13404 Peoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13404 Peoria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13404 Peoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13404 Peoria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
