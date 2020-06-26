All apartments in Lubbock County
9802 Avenue Q

9802 Avenue Q · (806) 794-5800
Location

9802 Avenue Q, Lubbock County, TX 79423

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9802 Avenue Q · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
It smells like new, looks like new, IT IS BRAND NEW!!! - Come enjoy this beautiful, just recently finished three bedroom two bath house on a corner lot in South Lubbock. There are many neat touches through out, vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and living room, 9 foot tall ceilings everywhere you walk in, arched doorways, gas stove, granite counter tops, spacious dinning area with elegant lighting fixture, double vanity with a walk in closet in master bath. Snatch this gem and be the first one ever to live in this house!

Pets considered with $300 pet deposit - some breed restrictions apply

Roommates considered

Schools: Cooper East Elementary, Laura Bush Middle School, Cooper High School

(RLNE5899665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 Avenue Q have any available units?
9802 Avenue Q has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9802 Avenue Q have?
Some of 9802 Avenue Q's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 Avenue Q currently offering any rent specials?
9802 Avenue Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 Avenue Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 Avenue Q is pet friendly.
Does 9802 Avenue Q offer parking?
Yes, 9802 Avenue Q offers parking.
Does 9802 Avenue Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 Avenue Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 Avenue Q have a pool?
No, 9802 Avenue Q does not have a pool.
Does 9802 Avenue Q have accessible units?
No, 9802 Avenue Q does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 Avenue Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9802 Avenue Q has units with dishwashers.
Does 9802 Avenue Q have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9802 Avenue Q has units with air conditioning.
