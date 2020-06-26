9802 Avenue Q

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

It smells like new, looks like new, IT IS BRAND NEW!!! - Come enjoy this beautiful, just recently finished three bedroom two bath house on a corner lot in South Lubbock. There are many neat touches through out, vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and living room, 9 foot tall ceilings everywhere you walk in, arched doorways, gas stove, granite counter tops, spacious dinning area with elegant lighting fixture, double vanity with a walk in closet in master bath. Snatch this gem and be the first one ever to live in this house!



Pets considered with $300 pet deposit - some breed restrictions apply



Roommates considered



Schools: Cooper East Elementary, Laura Bush Middle School, Cooper High School



