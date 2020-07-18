Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lubbock County
Find more places like 119 CR 2860.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lubbock County, TX
/
119 CR 2860
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
119 CR 2860
119 County Road 2860
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
119 County Road 2860, Lubbock County, TX 79403
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Home Outside of City Limits - Property Id: 308335
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308335
Property Id 308335
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887997)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 CR 2860 have any available units?
119 CR 2860 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock County, TX
.
Is 119 CR 2860 currently offering any rent specials?
119 CR 2860 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 CR 2860 pet-friendly?
No, 119 CR 2860 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock County
.
Does 119 CR 2860 offer parking?
No, 119 CR 2860 does not offer parking.
Does 119 CR 2860 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 CR 2860 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 CR 2860 have a pool?
No, 119 CR 2860 does not have a pool.
Does 119 CR 2860 have accessible units?
No, 119 CR 2860 does not have accessible units.
Does 119 CR 2860 have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 CR 2860 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 CR 2860 have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 CR 2860 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lubbock, TX
Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Lubbock Christian University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center