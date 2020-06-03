All apartments in Lost Creek
Find more places like 6204 Turtle Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lost Creek, TX
/
6204 Turtle Point Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:50 PM

6204 Turtle Point Drive

6204 Turtle Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6204 Turtle Point Drive, Lost Creek, TX 78746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful one-story w/ 4 bedrooms / 2 bath. Walking distance to Lost creek country club & the Barton Creek green belt. This house has an open floor plan, large living room, small bar area. Lots of natural light. Spacious Master bedroom w/ 2 separate closets. Granite counter tops in the kitchen & bathrooms. Washer ad Dryer included. Additional storage cabinets in the garage. Xeriscaped front yard. Large back patio deck. Ideal central location w/ shopping & restaurants close by. Highly acclaimed Eanes ISD.
https://youtu.be/H2CWOuhHAJ4
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Turtle Point Drive have any available units?
6204 Turtle Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lost Creek, TX.
What amenities does 6204 Turtle Point Drive have?
Some of 6204 Turtle Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Turtle Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Turtle Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Turtle Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6204 Turtle Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6204 Turtle Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Turtle Point Drive offers parking.
Does 6204 Turtle Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 Turtle Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Turtle Point Drive have a pool?
No, 6204 Turtle Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Turtle Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 6204 Turtle Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Turtle Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6204 Turtle Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 Turtle Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 Turtle Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBrushy Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TX
Wimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXElgin, TXBurnet, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TXBulverde, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas