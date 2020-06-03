6204 Turtle Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful one-story w/ 4 bedrooms / 2 bath. Walking distance to Lost creek country club & the Barton Creek green belt. This house has an open floor plan, large living room, small bar area. Lots of natural light. Spacious Master bedroom w/ 2 separate closets. Granite counter tops in the kitchen & bathrooms. Washer ad Dryer included. Additional storage cabinets in the garage. Xeriscaped front yard. Large back patio deck. Ideal central location w/ shopping & restaurants close by. Highly acclaimed Eanes ISD.

https://youtu.be/H2CWOuhHAJ4

Contact us to schedule a showing.