Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Lovely updated home in the heart of Lost Creek. Two-story entry with open concept kitchen/casual dining/family room. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Air conditioned sun room provides an excellent space for entertaining or relaxing year-round. Bonus room off of master bedroom would make the perfect exercise room/office/nursery. Master plus 2 bedrooms upstairs, 4th bedroom on main level. Owner/Agent.