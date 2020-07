Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly trash valet cats allowed

The best things in life are here at Wellington Grande - comfort, convenience, and the joys of gracious living are all at your fingertips. At Wellington Grande you will be surrounded by style and elegance in your own home while nestled in the graceful community that you will only find here in the lovely heart of Longview. Enjoy the freedom from the hustle and bustle of city living and yet have all the conveniences of shopping, dining, hospitals, childrens activities and easy access to the interstates.



Relax..... Now come share the experience with us here at Wellington Grande!