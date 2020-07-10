All apartments in Longview
Summer Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Summer Lake

3100 McCann Rd · (903) 308-3083
Location

3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75605

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3204 · Avail. now

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 3206 · Avail. Aug 1

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 2004 · Avail. Jul 28

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0207 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summer Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans. Each apartment includes a living room, a dining area, a kitchen, and the corresponding number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Customize your home your liking with our hardwood-style flooring, designer accent wall, and wood burning fireplace. You can enjoy two resort-style swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, and a lighted tennis court. With our generous selection of floor plans, it is simple to find the perfect living space for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking: $15/month.
Storage Details: Balcony storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summer Lake have any available units?
Summer Lake has 8 units available starting at $655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does Summer Lake have?
Some of Summer Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer Lake is pet friendly.
Does Summer Lake offer parking?
Yes, Summer Lake offers parking.
Does Summer Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summer Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Lake have a pool?
Yes, Summer Lake has a pool.
Does Summer Lake have accessible units?
No, Summer Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Summer Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summer Lake has units with dishwashers.
