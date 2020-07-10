Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup ice maker oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments internet access

Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans. Each apartment includes a living room, a dining area, a kitchen, and the corresponding number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Customize your home your liking with our hardwood-style flooring, designer accent wall, and wood burning fireplace. You can enjoy two resort-style swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, and a lighted tennis court. With our generous selection of floor plans, it is simple to find the perfect living space for you and your family!