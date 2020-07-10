Summer Lake

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking: $15/month.
Storage Details: Balcony storage closet