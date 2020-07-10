All apartments in Longview
Pinehurst Apartment Homes

3401 E Marshall Ave · (903) 201-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3401 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinehurst Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Our superb location makes our community the perfect place to enjoy life. We take pride in our community and do our best to make all residents truly feel at home. Our location is just one more thing that sets Pinehurst Apartments apart from other apartment home communities. We are conveniently located just off Loop 281 and Hwy 80, near LeTourneau University, Hallsville East Elementary School, Hallsville Intermediate School, Hallsville J High School, and Hallsville High School. Enjoy easy access to Longview Mall and Longview Regional Medical Center. With dining, shopping, and entertainment all nearby, Pinehurst Apartments residents have access to everything they need and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinehurst Apartment Homes have any available units?
Pinehurst Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longview, TX.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinehurst Apartment Homes have?
Some of Pinehurst Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinehurst Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Pinehurst Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinehurst Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinehurst Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Pinehurst Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Pinehurst Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Pinehurst Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinehurst Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinehurst Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Pinehurst Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Pinehurst Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Pinehurst Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Pinehurst Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Pinehurst Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
