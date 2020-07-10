Pinehurst Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Our superb location makes our community the perfect place to enjoy life. We take pride in our community and do our best to make all residents truly feel at home. Our location is just one more thing that sets Pinehurst Apartments apart from other apartment home communities. We are conveniently located just off Loop 281 and Hwy 80, near LeTourneau University, Hallsville East Elementary School, Hallsville Intermediate School, Hallsville J High School, and Hallsville High School. Enjoy easy access to Longview Mall and Longview Regional Medical Center. With dining, shopping, and entertainment all nearby, Pinehurst Apartments residents have access to everything they need and more!