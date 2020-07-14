All apartments in Longview
Bella Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Bella Oaks

300 Lake Lamond Rd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX 75604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. Sep 5

$660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 26 · Avail. Aug 1

$660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 86 · Avail. now

$660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 905 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 158 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority. Our close-knit community offers a host of valuable amenities as well as one, two and three bedroom homes ideal to complement any lifestyle.

Conveniently located in the heart of Longview, TX, take advantage of a variety of shops, event venues and casual dining eateries right outside of your doorstep. Indulge in retail therapy at the Longview Mall, enjoy nature as you wind through Grace Creek Mountain Bike Trail or meet up with friends at the numerous restaurants & cafes. No matter how you spend your free time, Bella Oaks is happy to welcome you home!

Life is what you make it when you come home to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX. Call or stop by to take a personalized tour of our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 Bedroom); $300 (2 Bedroom); $400 (3 Bedroom)
Additional: Trash: $12; Pest Control: $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lbs Max; Restricted Breed List
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Oaks have any available units?
Bella Oaks has 12 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Oaks have?
Some of Bella Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Bella Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Bella Oaks offers parking.
Does Bella Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bella Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Bella Oaks has a pool.
Does Bella Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Bella Oaks has accessible units.
Does Bella Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Oaks has units with dishwashers.
