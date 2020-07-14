Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry bbq/grill courtyard online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority. Our close-knit community offers a host of valuable amenities as well as one, two and three bedroom homes ideal to complement any lifestyle.



Conveniently located in the heart of Longview, TX, take advantage of a variety of shops, event venues and casual dining eateries right outside of your doorstep. Indulge in retail therapy at the Longview Mall, enjoy nature as you wind through Grace Creek Mountain Bike Trail or meet up with friends at the numerous restaurants & cafes. No matter how you spend your free time, Bella Oaks is happy to welcome you home!



Life is what you make it when you come home to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX. Call or stop by to take a personalized tour of our community today!