Amenities
616 Ruthlynn Available 07/01/20 3/2/2 LISD Fenced Yard Pet Friendly - 3 bedroom
2 bath
2 car garage
Updated paint and flooring, granite counter tops, tile showers, wood burning fireplace. Wall oven and gas cooktop. Formal dining plus 2 living areas. Fenced yard; pet friendly. Large laundry room and tons of closets.
616 Ruthlynn, Longview
$1495/mth
$750 dep
call or text 9032356087
www.leaselongview.com
Pristine Property Management
https://www.facebook.com/PristineManagement/
(RLNE5828992)