All apartments in Longview
Find more places like 616 Ruthlynn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longview, TX
/
616 Ruthlynn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

616 Ruthlynn

616 Ruthlynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longview
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview, TX 75605

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
616 Ruthlynn Available 07/01/20 3/2/2 LISD Fenced Yard Pet Friendly - 3 bedroom
2 bath
2 car garage

Updated paint and flooring, granite counter tops, tile showers, wood burning fireplace. Wall oven and gas cooktop. Formal dining plus 2 living areas. Fenced yard; pet friendly. Large laundry room and tons of closets.

616 Ruthlynn, Longview

$1495/mth
$750 dep

call or text 9032356087

www.leaselongview.com
Pristine Property Management

https://www.facebook.com/PristineManagement/

(RLNE5828992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Ruthlynn have any available units?
616 Ruthlynn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longview, TX.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Ruthlynn have?
Some of 616 Ruthlynn's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Ruthlynn currently offering any rent specials?
616 Ruthlynn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Ruthlynn pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Ruthlynn is pet friendly.
Does 616 Ruthlynn offer parking?
Yes, 616 Ruthlynn does offer parking.
Does 616 Ruthlynn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Ruthlynn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Ruthlynn have a pool?
No, 616 Ruthlynn does not have a pool.
Does 616 Ruthlynn have accessible units?
No, 616 Ruthlynn does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Ruthlynn have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Ruthlynn does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway
Longview, TX 75604
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd
Longview, TX 75605
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd
Longview, TX 75604
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N
Longview, TX 75605
Pinehurst Apartment Homes
3401 E Marshall Ave
Longview, TX 75601

Similar Pages

Longview 3 BedroomsLongview Apartments with Balcony
Longview Apartments with ParkingLongview Dog Friendly Apartments
Longview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LATyler, TXMount Pleasant, TX
Kilgore, TXMarshall, TXBullard, TX
Whitehouse, TXAtlanta, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College