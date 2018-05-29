Rent Calculator
All apartments in Longview
Find more places like 1210 Cheryl St A.
1210 Cheryl St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 10
1210 Cheryl St A
1210 West Cheryl Street
·
Location
1210 West Cheryl Street, Longview, TX 75604
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD / 2BA Duplex for Lease - Property Id: 99531
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99531
Property Id 99531
(RLNE5847171)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have any available units?
1210 Cheryl St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Longview, TX
.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Longview Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1210 Cheryl St A have?
Some of 1210 Cheryl St A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1210 Cheryl St A currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Cheryl St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Cheryl St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Cheryl St A is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A offer parking?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have a pool?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have accessible units?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Cheryl St A has units with dishwashers.
