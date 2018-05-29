All apartments in Longview
1210 Cheryl St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

1210 Cheryl St A

1210 West Cheryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 West Cheryl Street, Longview, TX 75604

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
oven
3BD / 2BA Duplex for Lease - Property Id: 99531

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99531
Property Id 99531

(RLNE5847171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Cheryl St A have any available units?
1210 Cheryl St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longview, TX.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Cheryl St A have?
Some of 1210 Cheryl St A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Cheryl St A currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Cheryl St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Cheryl St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Cheryl St A is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A offer parking?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have a pool?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have accessible units?
No, 1210 Cheryl St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Cheryl St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Cheryl St A has units with dishwashers.
